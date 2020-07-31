We need more Madeline Swegles: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We read recently about a fine young lady, Madeline Swegle, who will be the first Black female tactical jet pilot.

She did not listen to the "You can't do it you're an oppressed group," like Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton and least of all the country-hating Colin Kaepernick.

There are so many exceptional, amazing Blacks in all kinds of vocations and professions. They are such good role models, but we seldom hear about them.

We think of some young Black girls that even now have set higher goals with Madeline as a role model. Think how proud her family and friends must be as are we all.

Norm Froiland, Clear Lake

