You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We need more Madeline Swegles: Letter
0 comments

We need more Madeline Swegles: Letter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We read recently about a fine young lady, Madeline Swegle, who will be the first Black female tactical jet pilot.

She did not listen to the "You can't do it you're an oppressed group," like Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton and least of all the country-hating Colin Kaepernick.

There are so many exceptional, amazing Blacks in all kinds of vocations and professions. They are such good role models, but we seldom hear about them.

We think of some  young Black girls that even now have set higher goals with Madeline as a role model. Think how proud her family and friends must be as are we all.

Norm Froiland, Clear Lake

LTE
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: We need better character
Opinion

Letter: We need better character

  • Updated

I watch her walk slowly down the aisle. Her hazel eyes dart from the shelves to the end of the aisle; her hands keep a steadying grip on the h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News