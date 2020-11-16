We need a statewide mask mandate: Letter

On Nov. 6th, the Globe Gazette headlined Gov. Reynolds' claim and reported in detail on page A2 that she believed the election supported her inaction on mandating wearing masks.

Perhaps the governor's failure to require everyone to wear masks did get her votes.

It also gave Iowa 150,000 cases 1,842 deaths.

The governor claims the mandate can't be enforced. Perhaps she should overrule the law against smoking in public places ... or stop enforcing it? Second-hand smoke can cause cancer in those who breath it. The sickness spewed from a maskless sneeze is even more deathly.

We can be thankful for businesses that have the sense to require customers and staff to wear masks, or the death toll would multiply even further. They know they may lose some customers, but they value the life and health of their customers and staff more than money. Governor, stop caring about losing votes and start taking action that saves lives!

Burton Everist, Mason City

