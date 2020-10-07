We need a mandatory mask rule: Letter

We have all seen the signs and heard the announcements: You cannot enter without a face covering; face masks are recommended by the ACA; it is suggested that you wear a face mask when entering; and on and on.

Then those in authority say some businesses must close within a certain date, others may stay open. Mayors, governors, church leaders, civic leaders all have a different say in who and when we may enter these establishments. Even the president has his say, such as it is.

Folks, this is not a game we are playing! This is serious business! What we have here is a failure to communicate! Don't people understand that thousands are dying and not only the infirmed. We must all get together an form a union to defeat this virus. I deem that we make in mandatory to wear a mask whenever we go out among people. Yes, I do not like to keep putting it on. I like to see the smile on faces of people. I like to wear makeup. But we must forgo all of that to stay safe and protect our fellow man to also be safe.

Again, this is not a game we are playing where rules constantly are being changed. I advocate that those who will not play by the rules have a punishment that will cause others to abide by them. And we need someone in charge to tell all of us what the rules actually are. Please listen and take heed, my friends.

Pat Blanchard, Mason City

