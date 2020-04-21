We have a chance to write this history: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shopping at our favorite store, having lunch in our neighborhood deli, seeing the latest popular movie, attending a weekly Rotary meeting.

What’s wrong with these scenarios? They’re normal, right? Or are they? In only four weeks our world has been turned upside down.

To begin with, we are at home or should be. We are in a pandemic.

Looking ahead, here are some important questions many of us may be asking.

Do I want to be in a large crowd? How does our country operate until a vaccine is found? Will we still be going to sporting events, to concerts, to church, even to the movies? How about family reunions or neighborhood gatherings? How will our politics and elections look like? How will nursing homes look in the future? How will on-line learning change our education system? Will cruise lines or airlines survive? Will people even want fly on a plane again?

On the other hand, there are also some possible benefits in the future. Rural areas might get the type of broadband internet needed to be viable. There might be a surge in healthcare and public health careers. We might focus on taking better care of ourselves. The Golden Rule could be renewed.