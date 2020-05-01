We can rebuild our livelihoods, but we can't our lives: Letter

Knowledge evolves. This might be the right time to start reopening the economy, especially in less densely populated areas and workplaces, but then again maybe what we know will continue evolving to indicate that we should have remained on lockdown a while longer.
The hyper-contagious nature of this virus dictates an abundance of caution. We can rebuild livelihoods but not lost lives.
Seems to me that it’s still all about needing more testing. The sooner we define the extent of infection and recovery, the sooner we can make solid decisions about our futures.
If you were a rancher or hog farmer and there was a disease going around that was threatening to infect and kill many of your animals, and the projected peak incidence hadn’t even arrived yet for your area, wouldn’t you try to protect them as best you could?
So why would any smart people in the most ag-intensive state in the nation believe politicians over scientists when deciding whether it’s safe to lift precautions aimed at preventing spread of the deadly coronavirus?
We need to continue the safeguarding at least until the projected peak (5/8/20) has passed. It will buy more time for better testing, treatments and contact tracing so that things can open up without as much of a chance of a second wave of infections, one that could cost much more in mortality and money.
If we have a second wave that is worse than the first and prolongs need for lockdowns, when we could have turned the corner more quickly by staying the course for a couple more weeks, as most people seem to think is prudent, we’ll be wondering what in the hell we were thinking.
We can’t afford be politically tribal on this. Keep an open mind and heart, be kind and keep your distance.
God bless you all, friends!
Joe Buttweiler, Mason City
