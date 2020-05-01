We can rebuild our livelihoods, but we can't our lives: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Knowledge evolves. This might be the right time to start reopening the economy, especially in less densely populated areas and workplaces, but then again maybe what we know will continue evolving to indicate that we should have remained on lockdown a while longer.

The hyper-contagious nature of this virus dictates an abundance of caution. We can rebuild livelihoods but not lost lives.

Seems to me that it’s still all about needing more testing. The sooner we define the extent of infection and recovery, the sooner we can make solid decisions about our futures.

If you were a rancher or hog farmer and there was a disease going around that was threatening to infect and kill many of your animals, and the projected peak incidence hadn’t even arrived yet for your area, wouldn’t you try to protect them as best you could?

So why would any smart people in the most ag-intensive state in the nation believe politicians over scientists when deciding whether it’s safe to lift precautions aimed at preventing spread of the deadly coronavirus?