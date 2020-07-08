Walk a mile in Jeremiah Chapman's shoes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Racism reared its ugly head last week during a Northeast Iowa Conference game prep baseball game in last week between Waverly-Shell Rock and visiting Charles City.

In accounts corroborated by Charles City school officials, outfielder Jeremiah Chapman was taunted by a fan (or fans) yelling, “Get back to the fields!” “You’re only here because of George Floyd,” “Colin” (former NFL star Colin Kaepernick), and “Trump 2020.”

Both Charles City and WSR officials subsequently issued the obligatory sensitivity statements now too commonplace after Iowa prep games when African-American or Latino students are subjected to bigotry.

“We make no excuses, because there are none,” the WSR statement read. “We do, however, wish to make a sincere apology to the Charles City school district and community and, in particular, the young man.”

It added, “We can’t undo what’s been done. But we are using this as a learning experience for the responsible party and, we hope, for many others in our schools and communities."

The Charles City school district called the bigotry “unacceptable.”