Voting is not a privilege, it's a right

An Iowa Senate bill would not allow restoration of voting rights until felons have paid restitution to victims. A court has struck down a Florida law requiring payment of fines, restitution.

Voting is not an earned government privilege like driving a car. It is a right guaranteed to Americans by the U.S. Constitution. Every Iowan not in prison should be free to exercise that right.

This is a simple concept.

Unfortunately, Republicans controlling Iowa government can’t or won’t grasp it.

Iowa has gained national attention for being the only state that permanently bans felons from voting unless they ask for and receive permission from the governor. Elected officials can easily restore voting rights to Iowans who have served their time for felony convictions.

Gov. Kim Reynolds could sign an executive order the way other governors have done. She has refused and said she wants state lawmakers to sort this out.

The GOP-controlled Legislature could move forward with a clean amendment to the Iowa Constitution granting automatic voter restoration, but they insist on using legislation to further a “tough on crime” agenda, mucking up what should be a simple fix.