Vote YES on March 3: Letter

On March 3 voters in North Iowa will be asked to vote on a bond issue involving North Iowa Area Community College.

Before making your decision on whether to pass this bond issue, please consider all that NIACC means to North Iowa. I taught at NIACC for 28 years and have seen the amazing things NIACC has done for North Iowa. I graduated from NIACC in 1968 when NIACC occupied the now Mohawk Square building. Through the foresight of numerous NIACC presidents and college board members, NIACC grew from a 2-year transfer college, to a comprehensive community college offering transfer studies, while also providing degrees in health care, manufacturing, technology, and agriculture among others.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I think we all would be amazed at the percentage of our local economy that employs workers with a NIACC background. How many parents, grandparents, even great grandparents of kids today went through some sort of NIACC training? If we are going to keep our children (graduating seniors) living in North Iowa, we need to give them working opportunities and work training education to make them want to stay.