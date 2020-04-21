Vote them all out of office: Letter

To the many who are reading this you may not realize that our federal leaders are doing nothing for the benefit of taxpayers. It’s all about their power and how they can increase it, protect it and win re-election. What do we the taxpayers get? A few crumbs off our masters table!
Let me try to help you see though those trees!
• Social Security is broke! Millennials and many of us who are paying into the government’s Ponzi scheme, will likely only receive a dime on every dollar we put away.
• Our leaders have put you and I $24 trillion in debt, that our grandchildren and their children will have to pay off.
• 241 members of our Congress are multi-millionaires. That doesn’t happen by accident, it is by design.
• $50 billion a year goes to foreign aid not needy Americans. Many of these countries take our money and still hate us.
• Our Congressional royalty passed the Affordable Care Act, a wonderful law, they told us it would be the best for all. They have a taxpayer-paid Cadillac plan.
• For weeks they drilled Supreme Court Judge Cavanaugh over his yearbook and actions 30 years ago, yet they exempted their Congressional slush fund that paid off the many sexual harassment’s claims, from the Freedom of Information Act.
Can we change the direction that we are heading in? I am not sure we can, because unlike in 1776, when we all joined to defeat a single tyrant King George, we now have to defeat 435 Congressional tyrants, 100 Senatorial tyrants and 21 million federal, state and local employees. There is only one solution! All of us must to come together, regardless of party, race, religion or creed and throw out every one of the 535 out of office. It’s the only way to restore the power back to the people’s hands.
Forget your party affiliation. It’s not the Democrats, the Republicans, the Progressives or the Right Wing. It’s the politician that must go!
Robert Buesing, Mason City
