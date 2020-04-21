Vote them all out of office: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the many who are reading this you may not realize that our federal leaders are doing nothing for the benefit of taxpayers. It’s all about their power and how they can increase it, protect it and win re-election. What do we the taxpayers get? A few crumbs off our masters table!

Let me try to help you see though those trees!

• Social Security is broke! Millennials and many of us who are paying into the government’s Ponzi scheme, will likely only receive a dime on every dollar we put away.

• Our leaders have put you and I $24 trillion in debt, that our grandchildren and their children will have to pay off.

• 241 members of our Congress are multi-millionaires. That doesn’t happen by accident, it is by design.

• $50 billion a year goes to foreign aid not needy Americans. Many of these countries take our money and still hate us.

• Our Congressional royalty passed the Affordable Care Act, a wonderful law, they told us it would be the best for all. They have a taxpayer-paid Cadillac plan.