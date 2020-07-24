Vote out those who don't represent us: Letter

Ridiculous state of our nation! Vote!
Our president dictates we withdraw from the climate initiative, dictated we leave the WHO ... during COVID ... what? Now he is dictating that schools open or he will withhold funding for the schools that don’t. We have 2 parties, dictators and Democrats. Where are the other House Republicans? Have they no backbone? Or are they in lockstep with our dictator? I thought our representatives Grassley and Ernst represent Iowans. But their actions speak for themselves. Ernst has proven many times in her first term she is not for the ordinary Iowan.
Examples: Ernst took approximately $4 million from the NRA, she removed her name from the bill she cosponsored about domestic abuse.
Grassley was chairman of the Kavanaugh hearing fiasco, backed Trump during the impeachment trial, also Republicans dictated, and attempted to ruin the lives of people who worked with no political bias for many years and presidents prior to this one.
Vote these people out!! They do not represent true Americans and Iowans.
Vote absentee, vote for truth and honesty that most to Americans adhere to!
Please wear masks, not only for your safety, please think of others.
Richard D. Holm, Charles City
