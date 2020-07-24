Vote out those who don't represent us: Letter

Our president dictates we withdraw from the climate initiative, dictated we leave the WHO ... during COVID ... what? Now he is dictating that schools open or he will withhold funding for the schools that don’t. We have 2 parties, dictators and Democrats. Where are the other House Republicans? Have they no backbone? Or are they in lockstep with our dictator? I thought our representatives Grassley and Ernst represent Iowans. But their actions speak for themselves. Ernst has proven many times in her first term she is not for the ordinary Iowan.