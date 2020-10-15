Vote Mike Droessler for sheriff: Letter

I am writing this letter in support of Mike Droessler for sheriff. I have known Mike for 20 years. I promoted him to chief deputy in 2017. As chief deputy, he is second in command of the sheriff's department and the jail.

While in between jail administrators, Mike stepped up helping to run the jail. He was also instrumental in the hiring of the new jail administrator helping to create a very smooth transition between administrators. Mike also stepped up to run the department while I was out on medical leave. I knew I was leaving the department in the right hands.

While working side by side with my on budgets, hiring, assignments, purchasing and training, he has shown over and over again that he can do the job. He has, over the years, earned the respect of the officers of Winnebago County, as well as neighboring counties.

Sheriff isn't something based on seniority, you become sheriff because the people of Winnebago County have entrusted you based on leadership knowledge and ability, and I believe Mike Droessler fits that.

I encourage you to vote Droessler for sheriff on Nov. 3.

David Peterson, Winnebago County sheriff

