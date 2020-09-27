Vote for freedom and prosperity: Letter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the four ways President Trump has delivered freedom and prosperity was to expand energy exploration. For the first time in over 70 years, not only is America energy-independent, but at producing 13 percent of the world's energy, we have surpassed Saudi Arabia as the number one energy producer.

Result: More Americans working, low energy costs, America not beholden to other countries.

Former Vice President Biden has said he supports the "Green New Deal," which is a step toward government-run energy, just as the "Affordable Care Act" was a step toward government-run healthcare. He has said thousands of energy employees will be out of work. America will get energy from other countries. Biden has five brothers and sisters in positions much like his son Hunter had in the energy industry in the Ukraine.

Result: Americans out of work, high energy costs, America beholden to other countries, but the Biden family gets enriched.

Please vote for freedom and prosperity. Don't willingly vote away your hard fought rights, liberties and freedoms for corruption and control.

Matthew Hixson, Forest City

