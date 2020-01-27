Vote for a president who will protect the Boundary Waters: Letter

Trump’s administration has waged an unprecedented war on America’s public lands, including right here in the Midwest. The Minnesota Boundary Waters is currently under attack from a sulfide-ore copper mine proposed right on the Wilderness edge. So many Iowans have cherished experiences in the Boundary Waters, and we are worried by the Trump administration’s full-throttled support and fast-tracking of this dangerous mining.
It’s clear that we cannot rely on this administration to protect America’s most popular wilderness, so we must elect a new president who does. The Iowa caucuses are one of our greatest opportunities to stand up for our principles, and one of the principles of the Democratic party has always been to protect our public lands.
Lyndon Johnson signed the Wilderness Act in 1964, Jimmy Carter created the Boundary Waters Wilderness in 1978, and Barack Obama took action to protect this special place in 2016. Now, in 2020, it’s time for Iowa Democrats to stand up and continue the party’s legacy of putting public lands before corporate interests.
I’m thrilled to see presidential candidates, including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, and Tom Steyer, commit to protecting the Boundary Waters if elected president. But with just weeks until the caucuses, Iowans deserve to know where all the candidates stand. Now is the time for any candidate seeking higher office to pledge to protect the Boundary Waters from polluters – our public lands, our traditions, and our way of life depend on it.
Emma Schmit, Rockwell City