No civil servant should be criticized on their gender, physical appearance, age, religion, ethnicity, or other demographic factors.
Certainly civil servants can be criticized for policy decisions or their enforcement of the laws, or routine job performance; that's part of the process.
Saying that a civil servant should be fired based on performance and then saying they would sue because of their gender, appearance, age, and/or religion is simple gaslighting.
I'm just as frustrated right now by our local candidate who made the remarks (and admits on his own blog that he made them) as I am at the folks in the room who heard them and didn't speak up in protest. While I can often appreciate the unique perspective this candidate lends to local issues at times, these comments were beyond the pale, and I'm frustrated he doesn't seem to understand that.
All political positions aside, I want government that's better than this: locally, statewide, nationally, and around the world.
And, frankly, I'm thrilled to discover we have a Muslim woman in our local city government. We ought to have more. Our local mosque, along with our local synagogue, are two of the things I love most about living in Mason City.
Rev. Le Anne Clausen de Montes, executive director, North Iowa Children's Discovery Center
