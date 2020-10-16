Use your freedom to vote: Letter

Freedom! The flag! I honor them. I am thankful to be living in a democracy that continues to work for freedom for all. However, these two words: “freedom,” “flag” are sometimes used to declare allegiance to one political party with the accusation that we will lose our freedom or denigrate the flag if the other political party wins. To be clear, Democratic party candidates up and down the slate support this country, work for justice for all and respect the flag. Joe Biden is a loyal, faithful citizen. Peaceful protests are not dangerous, but expressions of working toward racial equality under the law. Let’s look at the issues, consider which candidates promise inclusion of everyone, and which have the wisdom to lead with clarity and consistency. Use your freedom to vote!