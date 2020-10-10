 Skip to main content
Uplifting content in the Globe: Letter
Uplifting content in the Globe: Letter

First, the request from Lincoln Intermediate music teacher Ernest Reineke to the Mason City Board of Education to name the school administration building after Carrie Lane Chapman Catt. Excellent idea!

Then, Professor Steven B. Corbin's guest column regarding women voters and the clout they have in our elections. Great column! 

To top it off, there were eloquent letters to the editor authored by Pat Blanchard, Kevin Young, Tim LaPointe and Bob Freund.

Mason City Schools admin building

Mason City Community School District administration building.

I needed something uplifting in these trying times. It was a good day to be a Globe Gazette subscriber!

Jane Reinsmoen, Mason City

