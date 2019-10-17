{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing today to share my experience with United Way.

I have wanted to volunteer with an organization ever since I graduated from college. I never could commit to one because it was hard to just focus on food availability, or wellness. Finally, this summer I made the decision to volunteer with United Way of North Central Iowa.

My main reason for choosing United Way is that resources and services stay local to help our communities. Also, they provide a wide range of ways to help improve health, access to education, and reduce hunger, and many more services. This organization helps in so many ways, and not just one area of focus. They serve as a vessel that connects those who want to make a difference right here in this community I have grown to love.

United Way 1

United Way of North Central Iowa CEO Jen Arends speaks Thursday at the annual campaign kickoff event at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Center.

Whether you are enthusiastic about creating a healthy environment, supporting struggling families, or helping children success in school, United Way can help. Until I decided to volunteer, I had no idea United Way’s reach was so vast. When you give donations, you could be helping to support that reach, or your neighbor, your child’s dear friend, and many more individuals. United Way unites compassionate people, and other local organizations together to improve the quality of life for North Iowans. Live United & Give United.

Emily Dunbar, United Way of North Central Iowa, 2019 Campaign Chair

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments