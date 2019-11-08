{{featured_button_text}}
I am writing in support of the United Way of North Central Iowa during their 2019 campaign season. As Interim CEO for One Vision, our organization has worked with United Way of North Central Iowa as a partner agency for many years and the difference that United Way Funding has made to our program has been immeasurable.

Specifically for our Children’s Autism Center, United Way of North Central Iowa funding is essential to hosting the North Iowa Autism Summit each spring. This coming year will be our third Summit funded all or in part by United Way of North Central Iowa. The Summit brings in state and national speakers and provides educational opportunities in the field of autism for families, community members, teachers and health practitioners. Through the support of the United Way of North Central Iowa, the lives of many children on the autism spectrum are improved.

The One Vision One Vision Children’s Autism Center is a single example, however, our United Way of North Central Iowa partners with many local nonprofits to facilitate programs designed to help community members achieve their best lives. Among many things, money donated to United Way helps feed the hungry, move people from homelessness to financial stability, mentor children, supports reading education and provides much needed assistance to victims of physical and sexual abuse, all within in our north central Iowa region.

I encourage you to join me in supporting our United Way of North Central Iowa. Together, we can continue to build our community and Live United!

Mark Dodd, Clear Lake

