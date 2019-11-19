I am writing you to encourage readers to support the United Way of North Central Iowa fund-raising campaign. Since 1982, The Community Kitchen has worked to meet the nutritional, social, emotional and educational hungers of people in our seven-county service area. For more than three decades, United Way has annually contributed to the success of The Community Kitchen’s meals programs.
They understand that greater good can be accomplished when people combine their financial and volunteer efforts through their agency. The United Way is the one focal point which sustains many helping organizations.
As The Kitchen over the years has expanded its programs to include both noon and evening meals, United Way has been a solid partner, providing encouragement and resources all along the way. This year we project we will surpass serving more than one and a half million meals to our hungry neighbors. We can meet that challenge thanks to our partnership with United Way.
You can be assured your contribution to United Way will be used to help people in many, many ways. Please be generous, there are many needs to be met. I want to thank you in advance for the opportunity to continue serving those in need, as The Community Kitchen always has.
Amanda Ragan, executive director of The Community Kitchen of North Iowa, Inc.
