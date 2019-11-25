I am writing you on behalf of United Way of North Central Iowa during its 2019 Campaign Season. As director of community engagement for Friends of the Family, our organization has worked with United Way of North Central Iowa as a partner agency for many years and the difference that United Way Funding has made to our program and the clients we serve, has been immeasurable.
United Way of North Central Iowa funding is essential to the North Iowa Rapid Housing Initiative. These funds help us provide rental assistance, deposit assistance, and case management to those who are affected by homelessness. United Way is a vital partner in supporting our fight to end homelessness.
Our United Way of North Central Iowa partners with local nonprofits to facilitate programs designed to help community members achieve their best lives. Among many things, money donated to United Way helps feed the hungry, move people from homelessness to financial stability, mentor children, supports reading education and provides much needed assistance to victims of physical and sexual abuse, all within in our north central Iowa region.
I encourage you to join me in supporting our United Way of North Central Iowa. Together, we can continue to build our community and Live United!
Michelle Hall, Waverly
