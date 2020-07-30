You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two wrongs never make a right: Letter
2 comments

Two wrongs never make a right: Letter

{{featured_button_text}}
Minneapolis Police Death

This undated handout photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. 

 Christopher Harris

Every time I see the death of George Floyd or hear his plea for mercy my eyes become wet. His death was an atrocity that has shaken the whole world. More than ever, Black lives matter. So do all lives. If police tactics change, George's death will not have been in vain.

Peaceful protests are legitimate but looting and burning are not. The cry to defund police is as insane as to defund our military.

Two wrongs do not make a right! It is wrong to villify all police; it is wrong to condemn peaceful protestors. By far, police officers are honorable! They risk their lives daily to protect us, to maintain law and order, to assist those in need and much more.

Peace and healing are possible! The maxim to "love your enemies" was spoken and lived by Jesus. I have heard of the use of this maxim in our day and by persons whose skin happens to be black.

Bill Otterman, Clear Lake

2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: We need better character
Opinion

Letter: We need better character

  • Updated

I watch her walk slowly down the aisle. Her hazel eyes dart from the shelves to the end of the aisle; her hands keep a steadying grip on the h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News