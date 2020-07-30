Two wrongs never make a right: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every time I see the death of George Floyd or hear his plea for mercy my eyes become wet. His death was an atrocity that has shaken the whole world. More than ever, Black lives matter. So do all lives. If police tactics change, George's death will not have been in vain.

Peaceful protests are legitimate but looting and burning are not. The cry to defund police is as insane as to defund our military.

Two wrongs do not make a right! It is wrong to villify all police; it is wrong to condemn peaceful protestors. By far, police officers are honorable! They risk their lives daily to protect us, to maintain law and order, to assist those in need and much more.

Peace and healing are possible! The maxim to "love your enemies" was spoken and lived by Jesus. I have heard of the use of this maxim in our day and by persons whose skin happens to be black.

Bill Otterman, Clear Lake

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.