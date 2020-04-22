Trump tries to pass the buck, but this pandemic is his: Letter

IF TRUMP WERE THE CAPTAIN OF THE TITANIC: "There isn't any iceberg." "There was an iceberg but it is in a totally different ocean." "The iceberg is in this ocean but it will melt very soon." "There is an iceberg but we didn't hit the iceberg." "We hit the iceberg, but the damage will be repaired shortly." "I knew from the beginning there was an iceberg, long before people called it an iceberg." "The iceberg is a Chinese iceberg." "We are taking on water but every passenger who wants a lifeboat can get a lifeboat, and they are beautiful lifeboats." "But passengers need to ask nicely if they want them." "We don't have any lifeboats, we are not lifeboat distributors." "Passengers should have planned for icebergs and brought their own lifeboats." "I really don't think we need that many lifeboats." "We have lifeboats but they are supposed to be our lifeboats." "The lifeboats were left on shore by the last captain of this ship." "Nobody could have seen the iceberg." "I'm an expert on icebergs and I've got lots of friends who deal with icebergs, some really good ice people." "Summer will come and the iceberg will just go away like magic."