As a citizen of this country I am appalled at the latest foreign policy gaffe our current president made recently. A phone call from a NATO ally president to change a military presence in his region and to sacrifice American lives and our friends' lives fighting ISIS.
Mr. Putin is laughing and waiting to attack. ISIS will prevail and grow again. Remember, President Trump on the campaign trail said he knew more than our generals and security advisors. He claims he is a genius. Defense Secretary Mattis quit because he knew it was all ill advised.
Sanctions will not do any good. Our foreign allies are questioning our foreign policy. Our president is incapable of holding office. Along with the Ukraine debacle. New reports is Mr. Giuliani was directing a bogus diplomatic theory that they were the cause of the 2016 elections.
You have free articles remaining.
Every day shows all the corruption our White House and administration is involved. There are 22 Republican senators up for re-election (including our own Joni Ernst). The politicians took an oath and hopefully they will put citizens' interest first and not their party. If they had a spine they would see their fearless leader is a corrupt individual who got elected as a TV reality star and doped his base.
Oh by the way, the Trump organization was paid $10 million to have its name on a building in Istanbul, Turkey. Maybe the phone call from Erdogan was influenced in other ways besides political? Right, that phone call is secret.
Al Nickerson, Clear Lake
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Please calm down Al. Trump is doing exactly what he told us what he was going to do if we elected him. I am glad I voted for him and you will have him to complain about for a little over 5 years now because he will be re-elected. There is nobody on the ballot that can beat him. Please don't get so worked up. We were supposed to be in that country as a police force for a year under Obama, it has been 10 years now, bring them home, we are not the worlds police force.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.