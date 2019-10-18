{{featured_button_text}}

As a citizen of this country I am appalled at the latest foreign policy gaffe our current president made recently. A phone call from a NATO ally president to change a military presence in his region and to sacrifice American lives and our friends' lives fighting ISIS.

Mr. Putin is laughing and waiting to attack. ISIS will prevail and grow again. Remember, President Trump on the campaign trail said he knew more than our generals and security advisors. He claims he is a genius. Defense Secretary Mattis quit because he knew it was all ill advised.

Sanctions will not do any good. Our foreign allies are questioning our foreign policy. Our president is incapable of holding office. Along with the Ukraine debacle. New reports is Mr. Giuliani was directing a bogus diplomatic theory that they were the cause of the 2016 elections.

Every day shows all the corruption our White House and administration is involved. There are 22 Republican senators up for re-election (including our own Joni Ernst). The politicians took an oath and hopefully they will put citizens' interest first and not their party. If they had a spine they would see their fearless leader is a corrupt individual who got elected as a TV reality star and doped his base.

Oh by the way, the Trump organization was paid $10 million to have its name on a building in Istanbul, Turkey. Maybe the phone call from Erdogan was influenced in other ways besides political? Right, that phone call is secret.

Al Nickerson, Clear Lake

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments