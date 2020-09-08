Trump not so great for America: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We all have opinions on the election and here is mine. President Trump did not make America great. He is tearing us apart with his divisive and hateful speech. He pits us against each other and I don't know why. Trump does not call for empathy or understanding. He stirs the flames of hatred and racial intolerance, causing the violence going on in our country right now.

Trump has done harm to the USA and our standing among other countries in the world. Many of us are ashamed, and feel unsafe, to have Trump as our president. He should have taken the COVID pandemic seriously and many lives would have been saved.

Trump is a liar, a bully and a probable tax cheat who cares only about promoting himself. Parents and grandparents, Trump is not a good example for our children to follow. He fires the opposition and attacks free press. Do not let him steal our democracy! He acts like an unstable dictator!

He has not helped our farmers. Trade wars with China, Mexico and Canada have cut demand for corn and soybeans. Trumps favors the oil industry, which causes more pollution to our fragile environment. We need to support farmers and take care of the environment by relying more on ethanol in our cars. Corn based ethanol emits 40%-50% less greenhouse gas emissions than oil based gasoline.