Trump has failed us in combating COVID-19: Letter

Trump did little to nothing to prevent COVID-19 from entering and spreading in the U.S.

Scientists are sure the virus started in Wuhan, China, but not in a lab to attack other countries as the Trumpers claim and without evidence. It most likely started in the live animal markets when a genetic mutation occurred allowing it to jump species to humans. While it spread through China, some of the viruses got on an airplane and traveled to Europe and spread country to country. How did COVID get to the U.S.? The evidence shows it got on airplanes in Europe and traveled to the eastern U.S., esp. New York City.

Trump banned flights from China into the U.S. at the end of January, but it was too late. The virus was already here from Europe and the rest is history, but still in the making. Trump never banned travel from Europe as he should have.

President Obama warned a joint session of Congress in 2014 about the probability of a pandemic soon. It fell on deaf ears of a GOP majority. Obama briefed and warned Trump again before his 2017 inauguration but it was ignored. In early February 2020, we knew the virus was here and Trump was calling it a "hoax by the fake news and Democrats."