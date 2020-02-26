Trump for four more years: Letter
Trump for four more years: Letter

Donald Trump gets kicked in the rump by those that call him everything that's wrong (even a Democrat).

They thumb their nose and hate what he knows -- hate what he vetoes.

They curse him wherever he goes.

These Democrats can't be bright in the head.

Their batteries are dead.

They should hear one another spouting off badly about each other.

This 2020 election will vastly show Trump will glow four more years in the White House, making this great nation better yet.

Webster Orton, Algona 

