Trump continues to fear monger: Letter

I never thought I would witness a sitting President stand before the public and tell us false statements of voter fraud. But everything he says is false.
His administration supports this theory. He established a panel to investigate the 2016 election. Since there was no evidence of voter fraud he disbanded his panel in 2018.
In fact it is rare using mail in ballots. Data from a nonprofit group said in the 2016 and 2018 elections there was a .0025 percent possibility of voter fraud. The President himself uses a mail in vote(absentee) for his home state of Florida.
He continues to fear monger this theory of millions of ballots ineligible. Each state runs their own elections and now there are 9 states which are going to have all mail in voting due to the covid-19 pandemic(in which he says will miraculously go away).
The new Postmaster General (Louis DeJoy) a strong Trump supporter has implemented new regulations that will hinder the collection and sorting of the mail. I realize the postal service has lost money and needs to be revitalized; but hindering the service and letting people not get their medications or important mail is a little too much.
The Democrats will mandate the postmaster general for answers. This blatant voter suppression by our President is ironic. A month ago he said the election will be rigged by the Democrats. He rigged the 2016 election and he is doing it again.
This man has no empathy, does not care how many lives are lost. The only person that is important is him. The polls show he is behind and he knows that if people vote by mail it could cost him the election. This man is so unfit to hold this office so Vote Biden to save our democracy!
Allen Nickerson, Clear Lake
