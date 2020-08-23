Trump continues to fear monger: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I never thought I would witness a sitting President stand before the public and tell us false statements of voter fraud. But everything he says is false.

His administration supports this theory. He established a panel to investigate the 2016 election. Since there was no evidence of voter fraud he disbanded his panel in 2018.

In fact it is rare using mail in ballots. Data from a nonprofit group said in the 2016 and 2018 elections there was a .0025 percent possibility of voter fraud. The President himself uses a mail in vote(absentee) for his home state of Florida.

He continues to fear monger this theory of millions of ballots ineligible. Each state runs their own elections and now there are 9 states which are going to have all mail in voting due to the covid-19 pandemic(in which he says will miraculously go away).

The new Postmaster General (Louis DeJoy) a strong Trump supporter has implemented new regulations that will hinder the collection and sorting of the mail. I realize the postal service has lost money and needs to be revitalized; but hindering the service and letting people not get their medications or important mail is a little too much.