Time for reality show to end: Letter

I am so exhausted from living in a reality show these past four years. This is not a game. This is our democracy. Between COVID and Trump, my anxiety levels are through the roof.

We need a real president to fix our broken democracy, our relationship with our allies, and to restore unity to this divided nation. Please vote with your heart and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Please just vote and make your voice heard. Take your friends and family with you. Our country needs a change ASAP. Thank you.

LD McLaughlin, Clear Lake

