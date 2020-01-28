Time for Iowa Legislature to make good on its promise to kids: Letter

On Jan. 14, the governor gave her Condition of the State address and said Iowa needs a bold vision.

She noted, "Our cash reserves are full, wages are going up, and Iowans once again believe we’re headed in the right direction."

Then she proposed an increase of 2.5% for Iowa schools, not even the cost of living. In economically challenging years, the Legislature tells Iowa schools to realize the condition the state is in and then provides low or no increases, promising that when the economy picks up, they'll make up the difference.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

When the economy is better, as it is now, the Legislature cuts taxes, thus making less revenue available to fund schools and other critical services. What do Iowans want? Worse outcomes for kids? Continuing teacher shortages due to low pay? An under-educated workforce? Big class sizes?

This is what Bruce Baker says in "How Money Matters for Schools," July 2018, Learning Policy Institute: