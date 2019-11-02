Iowa's rivers, lakes, and groundwater are considered some of the most polluted in our nation. Unsafe drinking water has led to high cancer rates in rural areas.
We need our Legislature and state leaders to help combat this problem. Still, it seems that they are in the hip pocket of those corporations that are causing this cancer epidemic as more and more chemicals seem to seep into our water supply.
Senator Joni Ernst needs to fight for us on the national level. I think it is time for a change in Iowa's leadership. Those who deny climate change are destroying our future and the future of generations to come.
Julie Granger, Woden
The world-famous philosopher of science, Karl Popper, insisted that to be a valid scientific theory any hypothesis must be falsifiable. This includes the widely held conjecture of anthropogenic (human-caused) climate change. In short, a single set of scholarly findings that is not explained by the premise of man-made global warming which is attributable to the burning of fossil fuels can falsify this entire body of scientific speculation and this has recently occurred. Last summer the third of three peer-reviewed scientific papers that were conducted by three separate groups of expert investigators from three different universities and which have been published in eminent peer-reviewed scholarly journals have found no evidence to support the assertion regarding human-induced climate change. Instead, all three groups independently found that the warming that has happened was almost entirely attributable to galactic cosmic rays that affect the quantity of the Earth's low hanging clouds. These expert investigators call this canopy or blanket the "umbrella effect". The bottom line is that the entire climate change hysteria has now been falsified and is untrue. These three experimental results have conclusively shown that the IPCC and its computer simulation models (GCMs) are not valid.
