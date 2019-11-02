{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa's rivers, lakes, and groundwater are considered some of the most polluted in our nation. Unsafe drinking water has led to high cancer rates in rural areas.

We need our Legislature and state leaders to help combat this problem. Still, it seems that they are in the hip pocket of those corporations that are causing this cancer epidemic as more and more chemicals seem to seep into our water supply.

Senator Joni Ernst needs to fight for us on the national level. I think it is time for a change in Iowa's leadership. Those who deny climate change are destroying our future and the future of generations to come.

Julie Granger, Woden

