This Independent will vote for Biden: Letter

I have lived to see two Americas! The first was united in WWII. The second is the divided, fragmented one now. Sadly, in my view, this one is mainly due to one man, our president. I've been a Republican since Eisenhower was our leader, but no more. After one too many Trump tirades, I'm Independent officially.

It is appalling that elected Republicans haven't confronted him til a few now. When he called John McCain a coward for being a prisoner of war, I knew his true character, yet I voted for him. I'm sorry! This was before I knew the word narcissism and what it means. Everyone should know now; we see it demonstrated daily. I could not believe it on hearing him say to his cheering supporters, "I'm always right," either of him or them. No wonder he expects praise.