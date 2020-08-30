This Independent will vote for Biden: Letter

I have lived to see two Americas! The first was united in WWII. The second is the divided, fragmented one now. Sadly, in my view, this one is mainly due to one man, our president. I've been a Republican since Eisenhower was our leader, but no more. After one too many Trump tirades, I'm Independent officially.
It is appalling that elected Republicans haven't confronted him til a few now. When he called John McCain a coward for being a prisoner of war, I knew his true character, yet I voted for him. I'm sorry! This was before I knew the word narcissism and what it means. Everyone should know now; we see it demonstrated daily. I could not believe it on hearing him say to his cheering supporters, "I'm always right," either of him or them. No wonder he expects praise.
Truth and trust go together. His version of truth is whatever he thinks boosts him politically. I don't trust him. Our presidents have long been respected as leaders of the free world as well as in our country. Consider just a few of his actions in that light. He ignores scientists and doctors, re: the pandemic, with, "We have it under control better than anywhere and it will just fade away." Suddenly, close to the election, he wants the postal service reduced to save money. At least he's transparent, charging voter fraud in absentee voting. He holds up a Bible for a photo op to prove he is a Christian man of peace. He believes Putin didn't meddle in his election because he said so.
Unforgiveable to veterans, his casual, "I'll look into it" response to credible evidence of Russian rewards to the Taliban for killing American soldiers. He is not fit to be the Commander in Chief.
That is enough! I vote Biden!
Bill Otterman, Clear Lake
