This country was founded on protests: Letter

Brad Pascale, you should thank your lucky stars that you are waking up in a hospital psych evaluation unit and not lying in the morgue. Let's examine what led up to this- intoxicated man in possession of firearms, acting suicidal, wife bruised from previous events with you calling 911 explaining your condition and saying she thought she heard a gunshot, police finally talking you outside of house, you walking toward same police and not responding to commands multiple times while reaching into pocket twice. (watch the full video, not just the tackling final event)

Do the police fatally shoot you? No you are tackled to the ground. What was different here? The explanation in other similar incidents has been that the police are trained to take out the subject fatally because there is the possibility that a weapon is being reached for and just wounding the subject could result in the subject getting off even one shot. The police response is supposed to be, as trained, not a subjective response. So again, what was different here? I read that an officer on the scene said "I know this guy."

So was the fact that it happened in an upscale neighborhood, where it may be assumed that bad elements are not found? Maybe. Was it that Brad just happens to be caucasian? Again, a maybe. Thank God you are alive Brad.