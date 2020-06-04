Think again about small-scale farming: Letter

I would like to respond to the article "Small-scale farming is doable on small acreage" published on May 31. What Becky is doing on her farm is great, but I feel the article gave the wrong impression about what is needed to start farming.
Becky is lucky enough to live in the country on almost 4 acres. Being able to afford acreage is not possible for most people. But if you want to start farming, there are ways to start that are much cheaper on a lot less land!
All you need is a lawn with some sunlight and a bit of work. It's hard to find a place with poor soil in Iowa. The space doesn't need to be large at all, especially to get started. There are a lot of farmers making a living on as little as an eight of an acre. That's only 5,000 square feet! Curtis Stone claims you can make 6 figures on a quarter acre. Still don't have that much space? Have you noticed how many houses have bare lawns? I bet some of those people would love to have a garden on their lawn in exchange for some of the produce grown. Less mowing for them too!
Small farms require less money to start as well. You won't need a tractor or any large implements, only a few small hand tools (don't till either-it's bad for the soil life). Having your garden on a street in town is pretty much free advertising too!
So ask around and see who is willing to share their lawn for some free food. Once you become successful on that patch, find another neighbor and expand there. I bet they even give you some free labor when they see how much fun you're having.
Lucas Ashland, Clear Lake
