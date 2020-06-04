Think again about small-scale farming: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to respond to the article "Small-scale farming is doable on small acreage" published on May 31. What Becky is doing on her farm is great, but I feel the article gave the wrong impression about what is needed to start farming.

Becky is lucky enough to live in the country on almost 4 acres. Being able to afford acreage is not possible for most people. But if you want to start farming, there are ways to start that are much cheaper on a lot less land!

All you need is a lawn with some sunlight and a bit of work. It's hard to find a place with poor soil in Iowa. The space doesn't need to be large at all, especially to get started. There are a lot of farmers making a living on as little as an eight of an acre. That's only 5,000 square feet! Curtis Stone claims you can make 6 figures on a quarter acre. Still don't have that much space? Have you noticed how many houses have bare lawns? I bet some of those people would love to have a garden on their lawn in exchange for some of the produce grown. Less mowing for them too!