There's more than one reason to support NIACC referendum: Letter

I am writing today to strongly encourage all readers within the reach of your newspaper to vote YES in support of the NIACC bond issue. My hope is every voter in NIACC’s 11-county area of responsibility will affirm its importance and continuing value to North Iowa and the entire state.

My admiration for NIACC is very personal: every member of my family has enhanced their educational opportunities through this wonderful school. It is important to remember NIACC is not only a starting point for higher education; the college also offers a wide variety of technical training courses. Students can start careers as varied as air conditioning/heating, car and truck mechanics, to healthcare.

This bond referendum will be used to expand work force training and educational opportunities throughout the school. We will always need graduates who learn the most updated information in their area of interest. Qualified, capable technicians are more and more in demand. The better NIACC can train people the better the quality of life for each of us.

There are many reasons for you to support the NIACC Bond Referendum. Higher quality graduates and levels of instruction are just two of them. A YES vote benefits all our students, and, as importantly, will benefit the citizens of North Iowa. Supporting NIACC on March 3rd is a great way to grow great education in our area.

Senator Amanda Ragan

