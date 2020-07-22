There is still time to do the right thing: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a mental health care essential worker who bears witness to the effects of lack of schooling on children and families, wears a mask, follows science, watches others act with complacency, and the parent of a 15-year-old: We are in this mess of worry over school because of our own behavior. There would be little debate about what school would look like if people had been wearing masks, social distancing, staying away from groups, etc. from the beginning. It has been our responsibility to follow these recommendations, yet people chose not to do it because of their personal freedom and choice.

Children were one of the most sheltered populations, thanks to the proactive, early decision to close schools state and nationwide at the outset of the pandemic. It is known that children are spreaders of illness and risk illness themselves in some capacity. Enclosed spaces are a risk, especially in the absence of masks and social distancing. Now we're asking school administrators to make "right" decisions, taking risks, one way or another, on our behalf. How can we expect the "right" decision when we can't do the "right" thing ourselves? School administrators will be criticized, no matter what decision they make. We have brought this on ourselves. Don’t deny that fact. We’ve all been complicit in making this pandemic what it is and for the decisions school officials are forced to make.