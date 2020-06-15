There is nothing wrong with voting by mail: Letter

I'm glad the Republican bill in the House that would've limited voting by mail and placed other restrictions on voters did not pass. Vote by mail is the best option we have for November for a number of reasons.
1. There exists a high likelihood COVID 19 will make a strong comeback by November.
2. It increases the number of eligible Iowans who will vote, which is strongly desirable regardless of party affiliation – making it easier for college students, the elderly, those with 12-hour work schedules and those who need to self-isolate for their own safety.
3. Voting by Mail IS NOT subject to greater illegal voting than other methods. For the primary, I had to fill in the ballot, sign the insert envelope and place it in the mailing envelope which was prepaid. Using marked paper for the ballot plus the required use of all of these makes simple copying highly unlikely. Auditors’ offices need time, not delayed by hours of debate, to review their list of registered voters to eliminate those who have died, etc.
4. USPS IS reliable. Every other piece of legal necessity comes through the mail: SS card, driver’s license, passport – and there are few problems.
5. Bypassing online/machine voting eliminates hanging chads, the reporting issues Iowa experienced, etc.
6. Paper ballots allow recounting as needed, with representatives from both parties supervising.
I am a life-long, 77 year old Iowan who has voted in every election since I was of age. I am also in the virus high risk category. But more important, I strongly oppose to any measure that keeps people from voting; the total impact of this bill would do just that. Other states have used a variety of methods to limit who has access to voting, Iowa should be better.
Pat Schultz, Nora Springs
