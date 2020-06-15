There is nothing wrong with voting by mail: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'm glad the Republican bill in the House that would've limited voting by mail and placed other restrictions on voters did not pass. Vote by mail is the best option we have for November for a number of reasons.

1. There exists a high likelihood COVID 19 will make a strong comeback by November.

2. It increases the number of eligible Iowans who will vote, which is strongly desirable regardless of party affiliation – making it easier for college students, the elderly, those with 12-hour work schedules and those who need to self-isolate for their own safety.

3. Voting by Mail IS NOT subject to greater illegal voting than other methods. For the primary, I had to fill in the ballot, sign the insert envelope and place it in the mailing envelope which was prepaid. Using marked paper for the ballot plus the required use of all of these makes simple copying highly unlikely. Auditors’ offices need time, not delayed by hours of debate, to review their list of registered voters to eliminate those who have died, etc.

4. USPS IS reliable. Every other piece of legal necessity comes through the mail: SS card, driver’s license, passport – and there are few problems.

5. Bypassing online/machine voting eliminates hanging chads, the reporting issues Iowa experienced, etc.