The solution to food waste is smaller, local farms: Letter

We are seeing food being wasted because farmers are not able to sell to their usual markets. But are we eating less food now? How do we grow so much food yet are unable to feed our population? The solution to these issues is a decentralized network of small mixed farms.

Small farms naturally have resiliency built in. They have multiple markets and revenue streams. Corporate farms usually have one. Small farms sell direct to consumer or a local co-op. Corporate farms sell to multinational agribusiness middlemen. Small farms feed their town. Corporate farms grow crops for non-food uses. Small farms keep emergency funds. Corporate farms ask for bailouts.

Besides the resiliency, a large network of small farms would provide more jobs and stabilize the rural population. It would keep most of the money in the local economy. There would be much less environmental degradation and animal cruelty.

We need the government to realize small farms are the future and relocate the subsidies to reflect this. They should help reduce startup costs for small farmers & provide education about alternative farming systems that regenerate the soil and ecosystem. Keep our tax dollars in the state instead of exporting them to agribusiness. Please vote for candidates who help small farmers, and vote every day with your food dollars.