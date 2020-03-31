The Republican Party is destroying America: Letter
The Republican Party is destroying America: Letter

We should know by now the Republicans don't look after the American people, only their pocket books.

Look at how many bills that they refuse to bring up in the Senate to help our veterans. Mainly because of the tax breaks for their rich donors wouldn't happen. This is why this third rate party asks the public to help the vets, and not the oil companies who they where defending.

The military is not about defending freedom, it's about helping multi-national corporations take Third World countries' resources. If this government won't take care of its vets, why would you think it would care about me and you?

Ask yourself, what has the Republican party done for you. If you say tax breaks, that was only because their backers got a lot more. This Administration is DESTROYING America.

James Berge, Kensett 

