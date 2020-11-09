 Skip to main content
The holidays approach, and so does the Cheer Fund
The holidays approach, and so does the Cheer Fund

It's been a time of change for everyone these days and, at the Globe Gazette, it's no different.

With just enough time draw a quick breath, we switched gears from nonstop COVID-19 coverage to elections.  In the midst of that, we made the decision to put our building up for sale.

Contrary to what you read on the local blogs, we're not going out of business. But we are acknowledging the reality of the expense of running a building that's way too big for us. So, while the building will eventually get a new owner, we will get a new location, with any luck, right in the center of Mason City, where we belong.

And as anyone who has ever moved after living somewhere for a length of time, moving is an onerous task, so in between the COVID-19 surge and the stalled presidential election, many of us are going to be cleaning out the closets.

Jaci Smith

But amidst all this change, we've not forgotten our beloved annual Cheer Fund tradition. We know a lot of things are different this year, but what hasn't -- what likely has grown --  is the great need by many in our community.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages. More than $3 million has been raised and donated to families who need it over the holiday.

So the Cheer Fund will be back, but with upgrades that will allow us to more easily accept donations and distribute money.

The details have not been finalized yet, but start saving your pennies, because rest assured, on behalf of those less fortunate than us at the Globe Gazette, we'll be asking for them soon.

