The holidays approach, and so does the Cheer Fund

It's been a time of change for everyone these days and, at the Globe Gazette, it's no different.

With just enough time draw a quick breath, we switched gears from nonstop COVID-19 coverage to elections. In the midst of that, we made the decision to put our building up for sale.

Contrary to what you read on the local blogs, we're not going out of business. But we are acknowledging the reality of the expense of running a building that's way too big for us. So, while the building will eventually get a new owner, we will get a new location, with any luck, right in the center of Mason City, where we belong.

And as anyone who has ever moved after living somewhere for a length of time, moving is an onerous task, so in between the COVID-19 surge and the stalled presidential election, many of us are going to be cleaning out the closets.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But amidst all this change, we've not forgotten our beloved annual Cheer Fund tradition. We know a lot of things are different this year, but what hasn't -- what likely has grown -- is the great need by many in our community.