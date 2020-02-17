'The Gingerbread Lady' an excellent show: Letter

The MC Community Theatre presented "The Gingerbread Lady." This title does not give a clue as to the story line at all. But believe me, this is a play you will NOT want to miss.

The director, Steve Musson, gave us a spectacular performance with his selection of actors. These gals and guys were seasoned performers and that was very evident. Special notice was given to Michelle Murray as she did steal the show. Also in perfect form was Troy Sundt. That is not to say that the other actors were also taking the show away! If you haven't had the opportunity to see this show I urge you to go and enjoy an evening or Sunday afternoon and be amazed. You will not be able to get $15 worth of pleasure any easier. Feb. 20-23, see you there!