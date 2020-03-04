You are the owner of this article.
The Democrats only want to enrich themselves: Letter
Since Democrats can't count 160,000 votes in Iowa, I predict that the proud Socialist Bernie Sanders is going to be the Democrat nominee.

And why shouldn't Bernie Sanders be the nominee? He's always been on the government payroll. He's never been an entrepreneur. He's never worked in a factory. Like Obama, he became a millionaire as a politician.

Democrats despise old, rich, white males, and yet what about Bernie? Millionaire Bernie owns three houses! Socialism for everyone else, except for rich, government elites ... that is the Democrat party! They already tried Obamacare ... failed! Veterans Administration ... failure! And now Medicare?!

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The last 70 years, the sham Democrat party has only enriched themselves. They have turned every institution into a business ... even the justice system and health and human services. Do a simple google search of how many government agencies voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and what percentage voted for Democrats.

The truth is offensive especially if you're blind.

Kyle Poush, Rockwell

