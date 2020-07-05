Thanks for the ride, Mason City PD: Letter

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
I would like to thank the Mason City Police Department for transporting me and my service dog home after a car crash when a local towing company would not.
John Wolf, Mason City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today