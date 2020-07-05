You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thanks for the ride, Mason City PD: Letter
0 comments

Thanks for the ride, Mason City PD: Letter

{{featured_button_text}}
Mason City Police car

I would like to thank the Mason City Police Department for transporting me and my service dog home after a car crash when a local towing company would not.

John Wolf, Mason City

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News