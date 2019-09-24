We had a great test of the new drainage system on Hwy. 122 last week. There was a heavy downpour of rain about 9:45 Wednesday and within 5-10 minutes the intersection of Hwy. 122 East and Delaware Avenue was flooded over the curb and rising closer to my store.
As I watched through the window, a DOT truck drove up. I assume he was looking things over, but what could he do? Well, he put boots on, got out of his truck in the rain and checked the new drain. He called for some help and some men quickly arrived and helped pull the construction refuse screen out of two the new big drains that had just been put in and within minutes, the flood was gone and my store stayed dry inside.
You have free articles remaining.
Thank you to the DOT man that was driving that orange truck license number 6764.
Larry Zilge, Mason City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.