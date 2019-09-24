{{featured_button_text}}

We had a great test of the new drainage system on Hwy. 122 last week. There was a heavy downpour of rain about 9:45 Wednesday and within 5-10 minutes the intersection of Hwy. 122 East and Delaware Avenue was flooded over the curb and rising closer to my store.

As I watched through the window, a DOT truck drove up. I assume he was looking things over, but what could he do? Well, he put boots on, got out of his truck in the rain and checked the new drain. He called for some help and some men quickly arrived and helped pull the construction refuse screen out of two the new big drains that had just been put in and within minutes, the flood was gone and my store stayed dry inside.

Thank you to the DOT man that was driving that orange truck license number 6764.

Larry Zilge, Mason City

