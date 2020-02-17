Thankful for the 'fine people' found in Mason City: Letter

My wife and I had a wonderful Valentine’s supper at Papa’s American Cafe Friday. To our surprise when we asked for our bill of fare, our server informed us that our meals were already taken care for us. Almost unbelieving we asked her to explain, to which she replied that our meals were taken care of. Looking about the restaurant, my wife insisted knowing who had paid the charges. Turning to the adjacent table she continued “Well, it was these people right here.” A bit embarrassed, I asked if we should know them. “No, we just wanted to treat you,” the young diners replied. They were just a young couple also having a Valentine dinner date.