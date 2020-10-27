Team should stand with Brice: Letter

I commend Brice Golwitzer for what is referred to as "Bucking Tradition" and standing alone on the sidelines prior to his school's football game and saluting the flag during the playing of the National Anthem. Brice should not have had to ask permission to do what he did; it should be standard procedure for the entire team and coaching staff. I, too, come from a military family and hold that tradition close to my heart. I am very moved each time I hear the National Anthem and would never consider NOT standing at attention to salute my nations flag.

The article states Brice stands at attention and salutes the flag for 2 minutes during playing of the anthem while his teammates are getting "final instructions" about the game from their coach. I believe it would be possible for the team's final instruction to be done TEN minutes prior to the game so the entire football team and coaches could stand with Brice and salute the flag with him. This would be a valuable teaching time by the coaches for each young man on the team and I feel, gain much respect for their coaching staff in honoring our flag and the freedom they each have as American citizens because of it.