Team should stand with Brice: Letter
Team should stand with Brice: Letter

Brice Golwitzer salute-wide

Brice Golwitzer is the only Forest City football player who takes the field during the playing of the national anthem. Indians head coach Chad Moore said he respects the senior's need to stand and salute. It has been a tradition that the other Forest City players don't take the field as they are preparing for the game, Moore said.

 Zach Raulie, Special to the Globe Gazette

I commend Brice Golwitzer for what is referred to as "Bucking Tradition" and standing alone on the sidelines prior to his school's football game and saluting the flag during the playing of the National Anthem. Brice should not have had to ask permission to do what he did; it should be standard procedure for the entire team and coaching staff. I, too, come from a military family and hold that tradition close to my heart. I am very moved each time I hear the National Anthem and would never consider NOT standing at attention to salute my nations flag.

The article states Brice stands at attention and salutes the flag for 2 minutes during playing of the anthem while his teammates are getting "final instructions" about the game from their coach. I believe it would be possible for the team's final instruction to be done TEN minutes prior to the game so the entire football team and coaches could stand with Brice and salute the flag with him. This would be a valuable teaching time by the coaches for each young man on the team and I feel, gain much respect for their coaching staff in honoring our flag and the freedom they each have as American citizens because of it.

I certainly was not aware of high school events taking place in North Iowa where participating team members were not ALL standing at attention for our Anthem. I cannot possibly see how "having final team instruction" during the playing of the National Anthem is "best" for the team!

Carolyn Ostercamp, Britt

