Systemic racism is a myth: Letter

The facts point this out as follows. Data has been compiled by the Washington Post since 2015 on every police shooting in America, and killings by police of unarmed Black Americans has gone down every year since they started charting, with 2019 only showing 10 unarmed Black Americans killed by the Police. Of the 10, in 5 of these, the police officer was attacked before shooting the person. In 4 cases the officer was charged with a crime. Doesn’t exactly sound like genocide of Black Americans as some far left politicians and media personalities have told us. Sure doesn’t sound like systemic racism, either. Another important statistic, 48 police officers were murdered in 2019, according to FBI data.

So although we all agree that the murder of George Lloyd was horrible, it was the actions of a few bad cops, not an indictment on our police, not by a long shot.

So why is Mr Lloyd’s murder being played up so much by the left and the left-leaning media, to the point they have created the anger, riots, looting, that is destroying our country? One theory that stands out is for Democrats to win the 2020 elections. By now we know of the other failed attempts to take down President Trump including, Russian Collusion, Obstruction of Justice, a phone call to Ukraine, and trying to ruin the strong economy by overhyping COVID-19 and shutting down the economy.