I’m supporting Paul Adams in his re-election bid for the At-Large position of the Mason City City Council.
He has proven to be a great listener to our concerns and gives great consideration to all concerns. I admire his integrity and genuine interest in the Growth of Mason City and proud of his leadership on the council. Please join me in voting for Paul Adams for City Council to keep Mason City moving forward and making decisions that improve Mason City. He’s one of us and I’m proud to have him represent us to grow Mason City.
Leon Christianson, Mason City
