Support our health care heroes in the battle against COVID-19: Letter

The impact of COVID-19 has been felt worldwide. As a nation, and in Iowa, we have witnessed the impact on families, communities and our way of life.

At MercyOne, while we prepare to meet the needs of an increasing number of COVID-19 patients, the health care industry has been required to eliminate elective services as a result of this pandemic, which is more than 50% of our regular business. We have repositioned our facilities and teams to serve as a public health system to defeat COVID-19.

Like other industries, our hospitals and clinics need economic assistance to fund our fight against COVID-19 – to source supplies which are needed in quantities and at a cost no one could have ever predicted and to re-direct our structure in a matter of weeks to meet our communities’ needs for testing, monitoring and care against a new threat. At the same time, the dramatic decreases in routine patient visits and care are causing financial hardships on already-fragile hospitals in rural Iowa, not to mention negative impacts on our urban facilities.

We are thankful for the leadership, commitment and collaboration of our governor and her staff as well as the Legislature, Iowa Department of Public Health and many emergency preparedness teams across Iowa. These partnerships are crucial in securing much needed COVID-19 funding, testing and supplies.