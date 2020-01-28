Support NIACC's bond issue: Letter

North Iowa is extremely fortunate to have NIACC (North Iowa Area Community College) for a multitude of reasons. It provided education to our great-grandparents, our grandparents, parents, us, our children and our grandchildren. NIACC, the oldest community college in Iowa, just celebrated its 100th anniversary and not once during those 100 years has it asked us for a bond issue unlike other Iowa community colleges.

Why a bond issue now? We are all aware of the rapid rate of technological changes and related costs educating current and future students and area employees so we can keep people and jobs here (80% of NIACC graduates stay in Iowa). There is a need to update and maintain facilities for today’s standards and energy efficiency. There is an obligation to make the campus safer with items like lighting. NIACC is remarkable and it is our responsibility to keep it that way.

