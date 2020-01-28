Support NIACC's bond issue: Letter

North Iowa is extremely fortunate to have NIACC (North Iowa Area Community College) for a multitude of reasons. It provided education to our great-grandparents, our grandparents, parents, us, our children and our grandchildren. NIACC, the oldest community college in Iowa, just celebrated its 100th anniversary and not once during those 100 years has it asked us for a bond issue unlike other Iowa community colleges.
Why a bond issue now? We are all aware of the rapid rate of technological changes and related costs educating current and future students and area employees so we can keep people and jobs here (80% of NIACC graduates stay in Iowa). There is a need to update and maintain facilities for today’s standards and energy efficiency. There is an obligation to make the campus safer with items like lighting. NIACC is remarkable and it is our responsibility to keep it that way.
The cost is minimal, only 85 cents per month on a home assessed at $100,000. The cost not to support NIACC and the bond issue is much higher. There are obvious savings in attending NIACC whether as a high school student, regular college student, night classes, certifications or learning new skills for a current job or a new job. But there are hidden savings to you as a taxpayer by keeping companies, jobs and people here to spread the tax load. NIACC delivered over $37.5 million in training to companies like Sukup Manufacturing, Stellar Industries, Grain Millers, Mercy Hospital and more keeping people and jobs here. Having worked to recruit business and industry to the area, I can speak directly to how vital NIACC is to all of our futures. NIACC is crucial to all of us.
Vote YES on March 3 and invest in North Iowa today and in the future.
Ruth Miller, Mason City