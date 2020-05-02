Support homegrown biofuels: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I recently read an article about Iowa’s air quality and how our state received high marks in this year’s “State of the Air” report by the American Lung Association.

As ALA pointed out, alternatives fuels like ethanol and biodiesel play an important role. This great news is another example of why our elected leaders need to support this important sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s an industry made up of highly skilled manufacturing workers across rural America who are dedicated to improving Americans’ health.

This article got me thinking about the opportunity the ethanol industry has to improve health on an international level. It has been well-documented how air pollution in Asia has led to respiratory disease in children. Several Asian countries rely on importing their fuel supply and ethanol delivers on air quality and at a competitive cost. Supporting homegrown biofuels would not only continue to improve air quality and health internationally, but it would add a layer of economic certainty for rural America.